New federal report shows homeschooling is up in the U.S.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More American families are choosing to homeschool their children.

That’s according to a federal report which says the rate of households homeschooling their children has doubled.

Families are giving a number of different reasons for why they’re choosing to homeschool their children.

One local homeschool administrator said anxiety surrounding COVID and its variants is one the biggest reasons parents are taking it on.

Families across the country have chosen to homeschool their children even as schools plan for in-person instruction this school year.

Haley Dailey, with The Way, The Truth and The Life Christian School, said she’s received several questions from parents wanting to learn more about their program.

“The parents are voicing concerns about their children being in an environment with other students and things that may or may not contract…you know…the COVID virus,” Dailey said.

She said she has seen about a 10% to 15% increase in the number of parents interested in homeschooling since last year.

That’s in line with a report from the U.S. Census Bureau, which found 5.4% of U.S. households with children reported homeschooling in the spring of 2020.

By the fall, the number had more than doubled to 11.1%.

“I’ve actually enrolled about already this year I’ve enrolled I think 12 new families basically because they just don’t want to put their kids back in the public setting,” Dailey explained.

Some families choose homeschooling for religious reasons, health concerns, and the ability to teach their children at their own pace.

But Dailey warns it isn’t the best fit for every family.

“If a parent jumps into homeschooling too soon, oh goodness! Then it’s a disaster ‘cause maybe they don’t realize how much commitment it takes and then the parent gets burned out then the child’s left to just kind of fend for themselves and that is not a good situation,” Dailey said.

Dailey added that before you jump into homeschooling be sure to do your homework and research the program thoroughly.

She said to be sure the curriculum is accredited before you purchase it, and be honest with yourself about your level of commitment.

