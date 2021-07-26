LawCall
Man shot in Birmingham after large fight

A man was shot after a large fight involving men and women.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police say one person was shot Monday afternoon on the city’s westside.

North Precinct officers were called to the 400 block of 1st Street West on a report of one person shot. Once on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue took the man to the hospital.

The shooting is believed to have stemmed from a large fight involving a group of men and women.

No suspects are in custody.

