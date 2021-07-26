LawCall
Man killed in Columbiana ‘incident’

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County 911 Dispatch received a call on Sunday around 9 p.m. about an incident in the 100 block of Pine Street.

Deputies responded to the area and discovered a man with serious injuries. First Responders attempted lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful.

Police say 56-year-old David Allen Yearber, of Shelby, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and are currently investigating the incident.

Sheriff John Samaniego encourages anyone with information to please contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-670-6000. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777, or on their website at this link.

Police say more information will be released when it is available.

