LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Lauderdale County boy missing

Kenneth Skillern
Kenneth Skillern(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a boy who is reported missing.

Authorities say, six-year-old Kenneth Skillern was last seen in the Waterloo area on Sunday at approximately 11 p.m. Skillern is a white male and was last seen wearing gray shorts.

If you have any information regarding Skillern, you are asked to call the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 760-5757 or dial 911.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County’s top doctor isn’t going as far as Governor Kay Ivey did in calling out...
Local doctors react to Gov. Ivey’s “unvaccinated people” comments
Search for suspect
2 arrested following early morning vehicle chase, wreck in Birmingham area
Alachua County parent preparing for school year encourages masks in classrooms
Health officials recommending everyone wear masks in solidarity
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Lawrence Bearse, 90, will be remembered for his pride in being a U.S. Marine, his humor and his...
Man, 90, found dead after being left in van outside Ariz. assisted living facility

Latest News

Person killed in Mountain Brook car accident
A man was shot after a large fight involving men and women.
Man shot in Birmingham after large fight
The wreck happened near 31st Street and the Tallapoosa Exit.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-20/59 NB in Birmingham causing delays
I-65 SB wreck.
Crash on I-65 SB causing lane blockage in Gardendale
A man escaped custody while headed to the Chilton Co. Jail.
Search underway after man escapes custody while headed to Chilton Co. Jail