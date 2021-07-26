Jefferson County deputies searching for missing hiker

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County deputies are searching for a missing hiker.

This is the information deputies released Monday, July 26: On Sunday, July 25, 2021, at approximately 7:30 PM, Jefferson County Deputies were dispatched to a location near Bone Dry Road in Kimberly to investigate a report of a missing person. According to the caller, the two individuals had hiked to Gurley Creek from a nearby roadway. The two followed the creekbank for a period of time. The caller grew tired after walking a while and returned to get the vehicle and pick up the missing female from their new location. Once the caller returned to the location where the female was last seen, he was unable to locate her. The caller said he searched for several hours but was still unable to locate the missing female. He then called the Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

Jefferson County Deputies, K-9 Units, Star 1 and personnel from Kimberly Fire and Rescue searched until late in the night but have been unable to locate the victim. One K-9 Deputy was injured during the search, due to the rugged terrain. Personnel have reconvened the search efforts this morning.

We were told the family has not been notified. That is why a name has not been released.

