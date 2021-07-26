LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Jefferson Co. man accused of holding woman captive for 3 days

Joseph Ryan Byram, 37.
Joseph Ryan Byram, 37.(Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County man is accused of holding a woman against her will for three days.

On June 25, 2021 at approximately 2:35 p.m., Jefferson County deputies were called to the 5000 block of Mud Creek Road in Adger to investigate reports of a person being held against their will.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with 37-year-old Joseph Ryan Byram. Byram gave deputies permission to search his residence. During the search, deputies located a 39-year-old woman who deputies said had been assaulted.

The woman told deputies she had been held against her will at the house for the past three days. She was taken to UAB where she is being treated for her injuries.

Byram was taken into custody and is being charged with first-degree rape, first-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment. His bonds total $92,000.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County’s top doctor isn’t going as far as Governor Kay Ivey did in calling out...
Local doctors react to Gov. Ivey’s “unvaccinated people” comments
Search for suspect
2 arrested following early morning vehicle chase, wreck in Birmingham area
Alachua County parent preparing for school year encourages masks in classrooms
Health officials recommending everyone wear masks in solidarity
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Lawrence Bearse, 90, will be remembered for his pride in being a U.S. Marine, his humor and his...
Man, 90, found dead after being left in van outside Ariz. assisted living facility

Latest News

Blount County’s school superintendent said keeping students and staff safe is top of mind.
Blount County Schools prepare for heat as students head back to school
Man killed in Columbiana ‘incident’
Source: WBRC video
Keeping students safe during extreme heat
Source: WBRC video
Clinical trails underway for COVID-19 vaccine for kids
Source: WBRC video
Community garden campaign