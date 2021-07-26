Jefferson Co. man accused of holding woman captive for 3 days

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County man is accused of holding a woman against her will for three days.

On June 25, 2021 at approximately 2:35 p.m., Jefferson County deputies were called to the 5000 block of Mud Creek Road in Adger to investigate reports of a person being held against their will.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with 37-year-old Joseph Ryan Byram. Byram gave deputies permission to search his residence. During the search, deputies located a 39-year-old woman who deputies said had been assaulted.

The woman told deputies she had been held against her will at the house for the past three days. She was taken to UAB where she is being treated for her injuries.

Byram was taken into custody and is being charged with first-degree rape, first-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment. His bonds total $92,000.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.