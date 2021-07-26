Helena PD investigates vandalism at Joe Tucker Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Helena Police Department has initiated an investigation following vandalism at Joe Tucker Park.

The City of Helena announced on its Facebook page that the men’s and women’s restrooms will be locked from use until repairs are complete.

The city has a zero tolerance for anyone damaging city property, especially that which is used by the public daily.

If you have any information pertaining to this crime, contact Detective Kevin Palmer at 205-663-6499 or kpalmer@helenapd.com.

