LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Helena PD investigates vandalism at Joe Tucker Park

Vandalism at Joe Tucker Park
Vandalism at Joe Tucker Park(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Helena Police Department has initiated an investigation following vandalism at Joe Tucker Park.

The City of Helena announced on its Facebook page that the men’s and women’s restrooms will be locked from use until repairs are complete.

Both the Men’s and Women’s restrooms will be locked from use at Joe Tucker Park until repairs from this weekend are complete.

Posted by City of Helena-Helena, Alabama on Monday, July 26, 2021

The city has a zero tolerance for anyone damaging city property, especially that which is used by the public daily.

If you have any information pertaining to this crime, contact Detective Kevin Palmer at 205-663-6499 or kpalmer@helenapd.com.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County’s top doctor isn’t going as far as Governor Kay Ivey did in calling out...
Local doctors react to Gov. Ivey’s “unvaccinated people” comments
Search for suspect
2 arrested following early morning vehicle chase, wreck in Birmingham area
Alachua County parent preparing for school year encourages masks in classrooms
Health officials recommending everyone wear masks in solidarity
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Lawrence Bearse, 90, will be remembered for his pride in being a U.S. Marine, his humor and his...
Man, 90, found dead after being left in van outside Ariz. assisted living facility

Latest News

Blount County’s school superintendent said keeping students and staff safe is top of mind.
Blount County Schools prepare for heat as students head back to school
Man killed in Columbiana ‘incident’
Source: WBRC video
Keeping students safe during extreme heat
Source: WBRC video
Clinical trails underway for COVID-19 vaccine for kids
Source: WBRC video
Community garden campaign