Health officials suggest being selective with who you hang out with amid Delta Variant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health officials are now reporting the Delta Variant as the dominant COVID-19 strain in Alabama, as well as across the country.

Infectious disease expert, Dr. Wesley Willeford, with the Jefferson County Health Department said since the Delta Variant transmits faster than the original strain, it is important to be mindful of who you spend time with. He said this will help to avoid catching the virus.

Willeford said the Delta Variant can spread between people in less than one minute and in some cases, even in those who are vaccinated.

Delta is different from that first strain of the virus, but Willeford said it still spreads exactly the same way, through air particles and droplets.

He said the safest way to avoid catching the variant right now is to be vaccinated and spend time with others who are vaccinated. He said that is the lowest risk situation. He said when you around multiple people who have not been vaccinated or are in a large group with others and you don’t know their vaccination status, that is more high risk.

“The things that are problematic are big crowds and indoors,” Willeford said. “They are going to be much higher risk. Outdoor crowds not much to worry about. I think you can do those activities safely. Being around people who have not had a chance to get vaccinated, that is where you are going to have the highest chance of running into the Delta Variant or Covid-19 again.”

The Jefferson County Health Department is also now recommending masking for everyone, even those who are vaccinated, when out in public areas or anywhere with people of mixed vaccination status.

