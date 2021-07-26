LawCall
Guns, ammo confiscated at Eutaw gas station after domestic violence situation

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - Eutaw Police Department officers responded to a domestic violence call at Love’s Truck Stop around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the situation was intense, but highly-trained officers handled the situation professionally. Two people were arrested and booked in the Greene County Jail.

Two weapons and ammunition were confiscated.

Posted by The Eutaw Police Department on Sunday, July 25, 2021

