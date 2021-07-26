Guns, ammo confiscated at Eutaw gas station after domestic violence situation
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - Eutaw Police Department officers responded to a domestic violence call at Love’s Truck Stop around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Police say the situation was intense, but highly-trained officers handled the situation professionally. Two people were arrested and booked in the Greene County Jail.
Two weapons and ammunition were confiscated.
