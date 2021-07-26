FIRST ALERT: Heat, increasing rain chances

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Patchy fog has developed in a few areas most notably near larger bodies of water. Otherwise, the story in our area for the next several days will be the heat as a strong ridge of high pressure will dominate the weather across the entire Southeast. Scattered area of generally disorganized rain and thunderstorms will continue across the region which could still produce a few isolated areas of flooding due in part to the rainfall from last week which has left saturated grounds behind. Temperature will continue hot and when coupled with the humid conditions will result in Heat Index Readings of 100-104 degrees with a few areas touching 105.

A weak front will push into The Tennessee Valley this afternoon which will increase rain chances to the north and bring some relief from the heat during the hottest part of the day. However, conditions remain basically unchanged with hot afternoons and high humidity which will bring more Triple Digit Heat Index Readings at least through Friday. The Heat Index will approach or top 105-degrees each afternoon this week.

FIRST ALERT for heat (WBRC)

Tomorrow will be our day of elevated rain chances with an area of low pressure drifting over the region and when combined with the Tropical air mass concentrated along the Atlantic Coast of Florida will help produce more rain and thunderstorms. The system will continue to affect our weather Wednesday as it migrates west along The Northern Gulf Coast but Wednesday, the greater rain chances will shift to the south. The frontal boundary will break up but may push far enough south to limit rain chances across much of the region.

By Thursday, rain chances continue to decline with a more typical summer weather pattern of afternoon showers and thunderstorms as the ridge of high pressure builds across The Southeast. Friday into Saturday, another front will be slowly slide south but the ridge will help prevent the system from moving too deep into our area heading into next weekend.

Meanwhile in The Atlantic, satellite and radar data indicate that shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a low-pressure system located about 45 miles east of St. Augustine, Florida, or about 75 miles southeast of Jacksonville remains disorganized and limited in coverage. Conditions are gradually becoming less conducive for a tropical depression to develop before the low moves inland over northeastern Florida or Georgia later this morning. There may be brief periods of gusty winds to 40 mph, locally heavy rainfall, and dangerous lightning. There is only a 30% chance for further development according to The National Hurricane Center.

