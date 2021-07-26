Exercise Monday: Pro 1 Training and Fitness

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Owning a training facility has always been a dream of Jarius Williams’. He was born into working out.

Williams’ grandad was big into bodybuilding and Alabama Football. They had a gym in their garage where he taught Williams and his uncles mental toughness, how to weight train and sprinting.

When Williams was old enough to work out, his granddad was not able to train with him.

So, his uncle took the job. He trained Wiliams even harder than his granddad did.

Soon enough Williams’ uncle had to get a job so that left him alone. Training by himself, he could never push himself to the limits he pushed others to. He wanted to be someone to push athletes to being the very best version of themselves through training.

Williams went on to play college football at Ole Miss and ended his career at Murray State earning a Degree in Exercise Science.

Now his hard work is called Pro 1 Training and Fitness. It’s a garage-type setting that’s very hot but that’s the way the clients like it. You will sweat a lot. If you want to give it a try you can call 205-295-5202 or follow them on Instagram at Pro 1Training.

