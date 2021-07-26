Crash on I-65 SB causing lane blockage in Gardendale
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials say a major crash on I-65 Southbound at Exit 272 (CR112/Mt Olive Blvd) is causing delays.
The crash is causing lane blockage.
Police say a State Trooper was involved. He was taken to UAB Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officials ask that you please use caution when traveling through this area.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.