Chase, search for suspect in Birmingham area
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills Police chased a person into the Birmingham area early Monday morning.
Homewood Police, Birmingham Police and Jefferson County deputies are all assisting in the search for a suspect.
Sgt. John Carr with Homewood Police said right now there are no details about the suspect except that he is a black male in a white t-shirt. Officers were looking at a white car at Valley Ave. and Barcelona Court.
This started around 4:00 a.m.
We will update this story when we get more information.
