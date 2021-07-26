LawCall
Chase, search for suspect in Birmingham area

Search for suspect
Search for suspect(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills Police chased a person into the Birmingham area early Monday morning.

Homewood Police, Birmingham Police and Jefferson County deputies are all assisting in the search for a suspect.

Sgt. John Carr with Homewood Police said right now there are no details about the suspect except that he is a black male in a white t-shirt. Officers were looking at a white car at Valley Ave. and Barcelona Court.

This started around 4:00 a.m.

We will update this story when we get more information.

