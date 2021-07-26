LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Blount County Schools prepare for heat as students head back to school

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Students in Alabama will start heading back to school next week, and some parents are concerned about whether schools are doing enough to keep them cool as temperatures climb.

Blount County’s school superintendent said keeping students and staff safe is top of mind.

That’s why the district is going down the checklist making sure air conditioning units are working and putting other measures in place to keep students from overheating.

Blount County students will head back to the classroom on Aug. 5, and it’s expected to be hot.

That’s why school leaders are making sure every classroom will be cool when they return.

“Our maintenance personnel are checking out air conditioners, school personnel are checking their classrooms. Of course, as usual, we have work requests that we have to address this time of year, but our schools are in good shape, air conditioning units are in good shape and we’re expecting a good start to the school year,” said Blount County Superintendent, Rodney Green.

Blount County School leaders are also concerned about keeping students safe on busses, which typically don’t have air conditioning.

“Getting organized in the afternoons to load busses is very, very important. You always try to get your classes outside in the hallways and you count everybody and go over your roll and you hold them in the air conditioning as long as you can before you load busses, and then you try to get those busses moving as quickly as possible,” Green explained.

Students will be kept indoors for most of the school day, except during P.E. classes, which are held outside.

“We try not to overdo the strenuous activities, making sure the students are hydrated, and we give the frequent breaks back indoors to cool them off,” Green said.

Green said students will also be allowed to bring water bottles to the classroom.

Student athletes and band members are taking more frequent breaks while outdoors and are encouraged to drink plenty of water during practice.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County’s top doctor isn’t going as far as Governor Kay Ivey did in calling out...
Local doctors react to Gov. Ivey’s “unvaccinated people” comments
Search for suspect
2 arrested following early morning vehicle chase, wreck in Birmingham area
Alachua County parent preparing for school year encourages masks in classrooms
Health officials recommending everyone wear masks in solidarity
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Lawrence Bearse, 90, will be remembered for his pride in being a U.S. Marine, his humor and his...
Man, 90, found dead after being left in van outside Ariz. assisted living facility

Latest News

Wille Wyckoff is charged with the murder of Michael Johnson.
Tallapoosa County murder suspect arrested
Man killed in Columbiana ‘incident’
Source: WBRC video
Keeping students safe during extreme heat
Source: WBRC video
Clinical trails underway for COVID-19 vaccine for kids