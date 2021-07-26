Blount County Schools prepare for heat as students head back to school

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Students in Alabama will start heading back to school next week, and some parents are concerned about whether schools are doing enough to keep them cool as temperatures climb.

Blount County’s school superintendent said keeping students and staff safe is top of mind.

That’s why the district is going down the checklist making sure air conditioning units are working and putting other measures in place to keep students from overheating.

Blount County students will head back to the classroom on Aug. 5, and it’s expected to be hot.

That’s why school leaders are making sure every classroom will be cool when they return.

“Our maintenance personnel are checking out air conditioners, school personnel are checking their classrooms. Of course, as usual, we have work requests that we have to address this time of year, but our schools are in good shape, air conditioning units are in good shape and we’re expecting a good start to the school year,” said Blount County Superintendent, Rodney Green.

Blount County School leaders are also concerned about keeping students safe on busses, which typically don’t have air conditioning.

“Getting organized in the afternoons to load busses is very, very important. You always try to get your classes outside in the hallways and you count everybody and go over your roll and you hold them in the air conditioning as long as you can before you load busses, and then you try to get those busses moving as quickly as possible,” Green explained.

Students will be kept indoors for most of the school day, except during P.E. classes, which are held outside.

“We try not to overdo the strenuous activities, making sure the students are hydrated, and we give the frequent breaks back indoors to cool them off,” Green said.

Green said students will also be allowed to bring water bottles to the classroom.

Student athletes and band members are taking more frequent breaks while outdoors and are encouraged to drink plenty of water during practice.

