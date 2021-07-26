LawCall
Birmingham woman dies following shooting in June

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 27-year-old Birmingham woman died more than a month after she was shot during an assault.

The Jefferson County coroner reported Briona Leshay Groom was shot June 4, 2021, in the 3900 block of 39th Court North, Birmingham at 5:03 in the morning.

Groom died on July 25 at UAB Hospital.

This case is being investigated as a homicide by the Birmingham Police Department.

