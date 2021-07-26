LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama State Trooper involved in I-65 wreck

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - I-65 southbound south of U.S. 72 was shut down due to a wreck involving a state trooper on Monday.

According to ALEA, an Alabama State Trooper was assisting a disabled commercial vehicle when it was struck from behind by another vehicle forcing it to collide with the commercial vehicle. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred south of Highway 72 in Athens.

Wreck closes southbound lanes on I-65
Wreck closes southbound lanes on I-65(WAFF)

WAFF is told the trooper was taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injures.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for suspect
2 arrested following early morning vehicle chase, wreck in Birmingham area
Woman killed during domestic shooting in Adamsville
Child taken to hospital after near-drowning incident in Ross Bridge
I-65 SB wreck.
Crash on I-65 SB causing lane blockage in Gardendale
A man was shot after a large fight involving men and women.
Man shot in Birmingham after large fight

Latest News

BPD Back to School Supply Drive
File image
Selma police officer killed early Tuesday morning
‘We are doing our best to keep Centreville safe’: Centreville officers will wear masks again
FIRST ALERT Heat Advisory
FIRST ALERT: Heat and scattered storms Tuesday
FIRST ALERT AM weather
FIRST ALERT AM weather