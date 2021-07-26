Alabama State Trooper involved in I-65 wreck

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - I-65 southbound south of U.S. 72 was shut down due to a wreck involving a state trooper on Monday.

According to ALEA, an Alabama State Trooper was assisting a disabled commercial vehicle when it was struck from behind by another vehicle forcing it to collide with the commercial vehicle. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred south of Highway 72 in Athens.

Wreck closes southbound lanes on I-65 (WAFF)

WAFF is told the trooper was taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injures.

