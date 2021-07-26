LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama AG addresses legal questions about COVID-19 vaccinations

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has released public guidance on a new state law on...
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has released public guidance on a new state law on COVID-19 vaccinations.(Source: Gray Television)
By Jonathan Grass and Courtney Chandler
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Following a rise in vaccine-related questions and complaints, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has released some guidance on a new state law on COVID-19 vaccinations.

That law, enacted in May, contains four provisions:

  • It prohibits state and local governmental entities from issuing or requiring “vaccine passports,” or the publication or sharing of immunization records not otherwise required by law.
  • It prohibits state and local governmental entities from requiring vaccination in order to receive government services or too enter a government building.
  • It prohibits institutions of education - both public and private - from requiring students to prove any new immunization status as a condition of attendance. Education institutions may continue to require students to prove their vaccination status only for the specific vaccines that were already required by the institution as of Jan. 1, 2021, provided that the institution gives exemptions for students with a medical condition or religious belief that is contrary to vaccination.
  • It prohibits businesses from refusing to provide goods or services, or refusing to allow entry, based on the customer’s vaccination status or lack of documentation.

This guidance document explains more about the new law on COVID-19 vaccination requirements and other related matters.

“Every Alabamian should educate themselves on the state of our laws when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations. In publishing this guidance, we have outlined the new law and its implications and addressed the most common legal questions,” Marshall said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for suspect
Early morning vehicle chase, wreck in Birmingham area
Woman killed during domestic shooting in Adamsville
Child taken to hospital after near-drowning incident in Ross Bridge
I-65 SB wreck.
Crash on I-65 SB causing lane blockage in Gardendale
A man was shot after a large fight involving men and women.
Man shot in Birmingham after large fight

Latest News

Garth Brooks is offering vaccinations at his concert in Kansas City, Mo.
Garth Brooks to offer vaccines at his Kansas City concert
COVID-19 is running rampant in Florida.
Unvaccinated people are suffering inside a Fla. hospital
Mayor Jerry Demings of Orange County, Fla., right, is sounding the alarm as the number of...
Central Fla. mayors alarmed over rise of COVID-19 cases
Nearly 44% of counties have what the CDC considers to be a high COVID-19 transmission rate....
Healthcare workers exhausted as nearly half the US sees high COVID-19 transmission
Her family says she was mindful of COVID-19 and always wore her mask but contracted the virus...
Florida high schooler in ICU after contracting COVID-19