Alabama AG addresses legal questions about COVID-19 vaccinations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Following a rise in vaccine-related questions and complaints, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has released some guidance on a new state law on COVID-19 vaccinations.

That law, enacted in May, contains four provisions:

It prohibits state and local governmental entities from issuing or requiring “vaccine passports,” or the publication or sharing of immunization records not otherwise required by law.

It prohibits state and local governmental entities from requiring vaccination in order to receive government services or too enter a government building.

It prohibits institutions of education - both public and private - from requiring students to prove any new immunization status as a condition of attendance. Education institutions may continue to require students to prove their vaccination status only for the specific vaccines that were already required by the institution as of Jan. 1, 2021, provided that the institution gives exemptions for students with a medical condition or religious belief that is contrary to vaccination.

It prohibits businesses from refusing to provide goods or services, or refusing to allow entry, based on the customer’s vaccination status or lack of documentation.

This guidance document explains more about the new law on COVID-19 vaccination requirements and other related matters.

“Every Alabamian should educate themselves on the state of our laws when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations. In publishing this guidance, we have outlined the new law and its implications and addressed the most common legal questions,” Marshall said in a statement.

