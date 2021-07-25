LawCall
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect

Wanted man, Willie F. Wyckoff
Wanted man, Willie F. Wyckoff(Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a man wanted for murder.

According to deputies, Willie Frank Wyckoff, 59, of Samson, Alabama is wanted by the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office regarding his involvement in a homicide that occurred in Tallapoosa County on Friday July 23, 2021.

Deputies say Wyckoff is armed and dangerous.

He is described as a black male, 5′6″ in height, and weighing approximately 175 lbs.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office says if you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Willie Frank Wyckoff, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.

If you need to stay anonymous, call CrimeStoppers.

