Suspect sought in Tallapoosa County murder investigation

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office says Wille Wyckoff, 59, of Dadeville is wanted in...
The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office says Wille Wyckoff, 59, of Dadeville is wanted in connection to the murder of 70-year-old Michael Johnson.(Source: Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted in a Tallapoosa County murder investigation.

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office says Wille Wyckoff, 59, of Dadeville is wanted in connection to the murder of 70-year-old Michael Johnson.

Authorities said Johnson’s body was found Friday evening in a wooded area of Highway 50, which is south of Dadeville.

A warrant has been issued for Wyckoff’s arrest, authorities said. Wyckoff is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighes 175 pounds and has brown eyes and salt and pepper hair.

Wyckoff is considered to be dangerous, according to officials.

Anyone with information about Wyckoff’s whereabouts is asked to call the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 256-825-4264 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

