Search continues for missing 4-year-old girl in Graham County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The search continues for a 4-year-old girl who went missing after she was swept away by floodwaters during a severe storm in Pima, Arizona late Thursday.

According to the Pima Police Department, a woman and her children were on the roof of their vehicle when it was pushed downstream. Rescuers were able to save everyone except the 4-year-old child.

The southern Arizona community has set up a Facebook group to help with the search. According to the posts, her name is Maci.

According to one of the posts in the group, rescuers have cadaver dogs out that specialize in underwater searches.

