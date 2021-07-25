Man killed in ATV crash in Tallapoosa County

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said a man is dead after an ATV crash in Tallapoosa County Friday night.

According to ALEA, the crash happened on at 11:58 p.m. Chisolm Road when the ATV left the road and struck and embankment.

The driver, William Claybrook, 22, of Dadeville, was partially ejected from the vehicle, ALEA said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of the wreck.

