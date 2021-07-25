FIRST ALERT: Another hot, humid afternoon with a chance for thunderstorms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We still see the development of patchy fog in a few areas during the early morning hours in all locations, especially near larger bodies of water, although the bigger weather story today will be the heat and humidity as a large ridge of high pressure continues to expand from The Southwest into the Deep South. Although, circulation around this ridge is funneling drier air into the region, there is still enough moisture available to help produce afternoon showers and thunderstorms. With high dew points topping 70-degrees, the Heat Index Readings will again be in the 100-104 degree range with some areas approaching the Heat Advisory Range.

A front will move towards the Tennessee Valley this afternoon but even then the better chance for rain remains to the north where there will be more widespread areas of showers and thunderstorms. Tomorrow the heat will continue to build with Heat Index Values in West Alabama in excess of 105.

As the front sags south there will also be increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms with these chances increasing Tuesday and Wednesday As an area of low pressure in The East combines with the northwest wind flow over the state and the frontal boundary all combining to produce the increased rain chances. This will, however, keep afternoon temperatures a degree or two lower through mid-week.

Rain chances again decline Thursday and Friday with on a a chance for typical summer afternoon showers and thunderstorms but with the decreased rain chances temperatures will be higher in the afternoon. Dew points will remain high as well so Heat Index Readings will again be well into the triple digits for the end of the week.

Meanwhile in The Atlantic A well-defined low pressure system located about 160 miles east of Daytona Beach continues to produce disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Conditions are expected to remain marginally favorable for additional development, and a tropical depression could form later today or early Monday while the low moves west toward the east coast of Florida. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the low this afternoon, if necessary. There is still a 50% chance for development over the next 48 hours. Interest along the Southeastern Coast are urged to monitor this system for further developments and updates.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.