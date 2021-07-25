Families displaced after Oxford apartment blaze

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - A fire at an apartment building displaced several families in Oxford last night.

No one was injured in the blaze but, at lease 10 units were involved. 9 families were displaced and are being aided by the American Red Cross.

According to the fire chief, the fire started around 9:45 at the Lake Breeze apartments on McCullars Ln.

Investigators have not identified what started the fire.

