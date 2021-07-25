Families displaced after Oxford apartment blaze
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - A fire at an apartment building displaced several families in Oxford last night.
No one was injured in the blaze but, at lease 10 units were involved. 9 families were displaced and are being aided by the American Red Cross.
According to the fire chief, the fire started around 9:45 at the Lake Breeze apartments on McCullars Ln.
Investigators have not identified what started the fire.
