Families displaced after Oxford apartment blaze

Oxford apartment fire
Oxford apartment fire(Oxford Fire Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - A fire at an apartment building displaced several families in Oxford last night.

No one was injured in the blaze but, at lease 10 units were involved. 9 families were displaced and are being aided by the American Red Cross.

According to the fire chief, the fire started around 9:45 at the Lake Breeze apartments on McCullars Ln.

Investigators have not identified what started the fire.

