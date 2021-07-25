LawCall
2 injured in Saturday boat crash on Lake Martin

Two people were injured in a boat crash on Lake Martin Saturday night, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people were injured in a boat crash on Lake Martin Saturday night, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

ALEA said the incident happened after 9 p.m. when a 21-foot Supra Sunsport ski-boat crashed into a pier at Kowaliga Marina. There were three people on board.

The driver of the boat, Mason William Goodwin, 20, of Birmingham, and a passenger were injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to ALEA. Goodwin was charged with boating under the influence and minor in possession of alcoholic beverages.

ALEA also charged a 19-year-old passenger with criminal possession of a forged instrument in the fourth-degree and minor in possession of alcoholic beverages. The 19-year-old’s name was not disclosed.

ALEA continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

