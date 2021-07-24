LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Trashy treatment? Rocket City Trash Pandas player says Los Angeles organization failing players

Rocket City Trash Pandas player says Los Angeles organization failing players
Rocket City Trash Pandas player says Los Angeles organization failing players(David Graf)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Poor living conditions, financial issues and stress are just some of the problems going on in the minor leagues, according to one Rocket City Trash Panda player.

Kieran Lovegrove is a pitcher for the Rocket City Trash Pandas. In an ESPN article, Lovegrove explained how he is living in a three-bedroom apartment with six other teammates. While he was able to snag a twin bed, he said two players are sleeping in the living room and one in the kitchen because they can’t afford much else.

The Trash Pandas are part of the Los Angeles Angels organization. Lovegrove told ESPN reporter Joon Lee many guys in the organization are working two to three jobs in the offseason in order to expand their minor league income and maintain careers in baseball.

In addition to their financial issues, Lovegrove went on to talk about how nutrition and healthy food options are vital for athletes. However, he said players lack access to quality food, which is supposed to be provided.

This isn’t Lovegrove’s first rodeo with the minor leagues. He has played in other organizations and said there is a large gap between how he was treated there versus in the Angels’ system.

Angels general manager Perry Minasian released a statement regarding the accusations.

“What is being reported is unacceptable, and we will look into it and address it,” Minasian said.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County’s top doctor isn’t going as far as Governor Kay Ivey did in calling out...
Local doctors react to Gov. Ivey’s “unvaccinated people” comments
Talladega man seeking justice after stray bullet changes his life
Talladega man seeking justice after stray bullet changes his life
A Tarrant City councilman is under fire tonight after using a racial slur during a council...
Tarrant City councilman uses N-word during meeting, says he was only quoting the mayor
Hepatitis A virus identified in a food handler in Hamilton
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired

Latest News

First alert 7-24-21
FIRST ALERT: more triple digit heat index levels, with storms possible in the afternoon and evening
4 children, 2 adults injured in car accident
4 children, 2 adults injured after car flips over I-565 overpass onto Washington Street
Shelby Co. humane society hosts huge adoption event
Shelby County Humane Society hosting adoption event Saturday
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre. (Source: WBRC staff)
Live music returns to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre