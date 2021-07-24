Shelby County Humane Society hosting adoption event Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Humane Society is running out of room to accept new pets so it’s hosting a huge adoption event and hopes you’ll come out and find a new friend.

The “Clear the Shelter” is from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, July 24, in Leeds, but you can also visit the PetSmart in Alabaster and the PetSmart off Highway 280 to adopt animals.

“We do have a lot of animals here – about 550 animals in our care right now – so we need to try to make more space. We get animals in every single day,” Apryl Stanley, Public Relations Coordinator, Shelby County Humane Society.

Puppies and adult dogs are available at all locations, cats and kittens are available at the Pet Smart Locations. The shelter is also running an adoption promotion where adoption fees are waived for adult dogs – and puppies and cats have discounted adoption fees.

The Humane Society in Columbiana will also be open Saturday if your family is looking to adopt.

