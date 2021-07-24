LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Shelby County Humane Society hosting adoption event Saturday

By Randi Hildreth
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Humane Society is running out of room to accept new pets so it’s hosting a huge adoption event and hopes you’ll come out and find a new friend.

The “Clear the Shelter” is from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, July 24, in Leeds, but you can also visit the PetSmart in Alabaster and the PetSmart off Highway 280 to adopt animals.

“We do have a lot of animals here – about 550 animals in our care right now – so we need to try to make more space. We get animals in every single day,” Apryl Stanley, Public Relations Coordinator, Shelby County Humane Society.

Puppies and adult dogs are available at all locations, cats and kittens are available at the Pet Smart Locations. The shelter is also running an adoption promotion where adoption fees are waived for adult dogs – and puppies and cats have discounted adoption fees.

The Humane Society in Columbiana will also be open Saturday if your family is looking to adopt.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talladega man seeking justice after stray bullet changes his life
Talladega man seeking justice after stray bullet changes his life
A Tarrant City councilman is under fire tonight after using a racial slur during a council...
Tarrant City councilman uses N-word during meeting, says he was only quoting the mayor
Hepatitis A virus identified in a food handler in Hamilton
Local church considering safety restrictions again after multiple members test positive
Trussville church considering safety restrictions again after multiple members test positive
Birmingham City Schools
Birmingham City Schools reopening plan released

Latest News

Oak Mountain Amphitheatre. (Source: WBRC staff)
Live music returns to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
FIRST ALERT 7-24-21
FIRST ALERT: Prepare for a hot, humid weekend with possible tropical development in The Atlantic
Jefferson County’s top doctor isn’t going as far as Governor Kay Ivey did in calling out...
Local doctors react to Gov. Ivey’s “unvaccinated people” comments
Evictions set to resume at the end of the month, here’s help