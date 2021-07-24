Parent explains overcoming fear of sending child to school during a pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children marched into the Holt Elementary school gym Friday to show off some of the things they learned in the Success By 6 education initiative.

Tiffany Parker’s 5-year-old daughter was one of the performers.

“I was a little nervous about putting her in public schools. But because I work in public schools it was a great opportunity for me to know that my daughter was in a place that was going to take safety precautions,” Parked explained. Parker now looks forward to her daughter going to kindergarten this Fall.

Parents with kids enrolled in Success By 6 JumpStart program last year had the opportunity to get help for their kids despite coronavirus.

“We did online videos, read a louds, tips and things parents could access through social media and on air web pages, to try and support the through that time,” said Success By 6 director Cheryl Fondren.

Parker said she got over fears of her daughter coming into contact with coronavirus after seeing precautions in place.

“I was comfortable because of the masks, they were mandating wearing the masks. And also the seating components. They didn’t have so many children sitting at one table, they spread them out,” Parker continued.

Mask wearing will be optional in Tuscaloosa City and County Schools in the Fall. Those schools return to in-person learning on August 12th.

