Live music returns to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The fun returns this weekend to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre. Three Doors Down will entertain thousands of guests Saturday in the first concert at the venue since the start of the pandemic.

“We’re excited – it’s been a year since concerts,” said James Carter, Lt. Pelham Police Department.

Pelham Police say at least 6,000 tickets have already been sold for this event and the department is gearing up for thousand more to head to the city for upcoming concerts.

“The Fish next weekend – Chris Stapleton later on the year – those are already sold out. That’s 10,000 people. So that area around 119 - we’re looking at 15,000 people on the roads,” said Carter.

The crowds bring extra traffic and Pelham PD is reminding people who live in the area to be mindful of extra drivers on concert nights. And they’ll be resources in place for those headed to area.

“Especially now because we have construction going on on State Park Road – just be mindful of that heavy congestion,” said Carter. “We’ll have officers and extra signage.”

If you’re headed to the event - the Amphitheatre has updated safety guidelines.

Staff posted on Facebook that a clear bag policy will be enforced if you’re bringing items with you. You’ll only be able to do contactless payment at the venue. All points of sale will only accept credit cards or debit cards. Your Electronic tickets are the only tickets accepted, printouts will not be accepted.

Police are also asking you to make sure you hydrate because it’ll be hot outside and make sure you don’t leave valuable items in your car. There will be officers out patrolling during the concert.

