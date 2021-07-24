LawCall
FIRST ALERT: Prepare for a hot, humid weekend with possible tropical development in The Atlantic

FIRST ALERT 7-24-21
FIRST ALERT 7-24-21(Fred Hunter WBRC)
By Fred Hunter
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Patchy dense fog is expected to develop across portions of Central Alabama through the early morning. Visibility may be reduced to one half mile or less at times. However, other than the usual afternoon thunderstorms no hazardous weather is expected at this time.

A ridge of high pressure will build strength over The Southern Plains today and will be the dominant feature in our weather pattern over the next several days. The amount of moisture in the area will be closer to seasonal normal as some slightly drier air rotates around this ridge but there will still be the chance for scattered thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and early evening as is typical for our summer weather pattern. High temperatures will approach 95 and with dew points topping 70 afternoon Heat Index Readings will range from 100-102 degrees.

These Heat Index Readings will continue above 100 through the next several days and West Alabama could see the Heat Index near 104-degrees. There will be plenty of moisture still in place the afternoon thunderstorm chances will persist along with the northwesterly winds through Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves across The Appalachians and the ridge remains anchored to the west. This could lead to a series of disturbances rotating across our area heading into the second half of next week increasing thunderstorm chances from mid-week and beyond.

Meanwhile, an area of low pressure 150 miles east of Daytona Beach, Florida, remains poorly defined with limited showers and thunderstorms. However, according to The National Hurricane Center environmental conditions are expected to become more favorable for development, and a tropical depression could form during the next day or two while the low meanders offshore or near the Florida peninsula. There is now a 50% chance for development over the next 48 hours. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

