Evictions set to resume at the end of the month, here’s help

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The federal eviction moratorium ends in just over a week, and thousands of Alabamians are concerned about their next steps.

Figuring out what to do next is especially hard for those who can’t afford to stay and can’t afford the costs of moving.

That moratorium ending on July 31 went into effect September of last year to prevent people from getting kicked out of their homes during the pandemic. Those now facing eviction should be aware that there is help out there, including Emergency Rental Assistance that can help with 15 months of housing. The money is administered through the Alabama Housing Finance Authority and you have to show proof of hardship. It’s also tough to find a place to stay with such a high demand for affordable rentals. Financial experts at the Welch Group say a plan is essential to escaping eviction.

“Communicate with your landlord about how much money they actually owe, I think landlords are going to be very flexible, they certainly don’t want to lose tenants because tenant turnover is not good for them, but they also want to get paid at the same time,” said Marshall Clay of the Welsh Group.

He says landlords are also typically aware of other financial programs to help you meet your immediate financial needs and stay in your home.

