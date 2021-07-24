Delta Variant not like last year’s COVID

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Doctors across Alabama continue to watch increasing number of positive cases. It’s estimated in Alabama about 85% of all new cases are the Delta variant. UAB infectious diseases expert, Dr. Michael Saag said don’t think this virus is the same as the coronavirus that hit Alabama last year.

“This is not our mom and dad’s coronavirus. This is a new thing. This Delta is ten times more infectious which means it changes the ballgame, literally.” Saag said.

Dr. Saag was infected with COVID early on but now he is treating a growing number of patients with the Delta variant. He said they have learned from COVID, in part on how to treat some of these new patients on what works and doesn’t work. “We know some of the monoclonal antibody preparation doesn’t work against Delta but the other does. We are using it exclusively at this point,” Saag said.

Saag wants people to take action now to prevent them from even coming to the hospital and the only way to do that is get vaccinated. But, he says If people don’t take steps soon the state will continue to see the Delta variant spread across Alabama over the next two to three months.

. Dr Saag said the obstacles continue to be vaccine hesitancy and misinformation. He added the vaccines are free, safe and effective.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.