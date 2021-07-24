4 children, 2 adults injured after car flips over I-565 overpass onto Washington Street

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple emergency crews responded to a car accident involving multiple children that flipped over the I-565 overpass onto Washington Street in Huntsville Saturday morning.

Authorities tell WAFF the accident occurred around 11:20 a.m.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, six people were transported using four ambulances to a hospital within the Huntsville Hospital Healthcare System.

The two children are in critical condition while the two adults have non-life-threatening injures, according to Webster. All four people were transported to Huntsville Hospital and Trauma Services. The other two children involved are being treated within the Huntsville Hospital Healthcare System with non-life-threatening injures.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue, and Huntsville Police responded to the scene along with HEMSI.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes as this scene is still active.

Stick with 48 News for updates on this story.

