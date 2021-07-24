LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

4 children, 2 adults injured after car flips over I-565 overpass onto Washington Street

4 children, 2 adults injured in car accident
4 children, 2 adults injured in car accident
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple emergency crews responded to a car accident involving multiple children that flipped over the I-565 overpass onto Washington Street in Huntsville Saturday morning.

Authorities tell WAFF the accident occurred around 11:20 a.m.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, six people were transported using four ambulances to a hospital within the Huntsville Hospital Healthcare System.

The two children are in critical condition while the two adults have non-life-threatening injures, according to Webster. All four people were transported to Huntsville Hospital and Trauma Services. The other two children involved are being treated within the Huntsville Hospital Healthcare System with non-life-threatening injures.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue, and Huntsville Police responded to the scene along with HEMSI.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes as this scene is still active.

Stick with 48 News for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County’s top doctor isn’t going as far as Governor Kay Ivey did in calling out...
Local doctors react to Gov. Ivey’s “unvaccinated people” comments
Talladega man seeking justice after stray bullet changes his life
Talladega man seeking justice after stray bullet changes his life
A Tarrant City councilman is under fire tonight after using a racial slur during a council...
Tarrant City councilman uses N-word during meeting, says he was only quoting the mayor
Hepatitis A virus identified in a food handler in Hamilton
Local church considering safety restrictions again after multiple members test positive
Trussville church considering safety restrictions again after multiple members test positive

Latest News

First alert 7-24-21
FIRST ALERT: more triple digit heat index levels, with storms possible in the afternoon and evening
Shelby Co. humane society hosts huge adoption event
Shelby County Humane Society hosting adoption event Saturday
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre. (Source: WBRC staff)
Live music returns to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Jefferson County’s top doctor isn’t going as far as Governor Kay Ivey did in calling out...
Local doctors react to Gov. Ivey’s “unvaccinated people” comments