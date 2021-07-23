LawCall
‘We’re in a situation right now where it’s not going away’: Sen. Tommy Tuberville on COVID vaccinations in Ala.

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) said it’s time for more people in Alabama to get vaccinated. Tuberville said during an interview Thursday that we knew we would hit that vaccination wall in Alabama, and more people need to get serious about taking the vaccine.

Tuberville said he knows everyone has their own opinion about the vaccine, but he said he goes by facts, and facts show it has worked. He said he’s around people all the time and he got the vaccine in January.

Tuberville said he has friends who got the virus who did not take the vaccine. He said you might still get COVID-19, but it’s not near as bad if you’ve been vaccinated.

Tuberville said, “If you’ve got doubts talk to your doctor, you know visit with them. Visit with people that know a lot about it. Because we’re in a situation right now where it’s not going away if we don’t get more people vaccinated.”

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R) on COVID vaccines in Alabama
