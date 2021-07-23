Tuscaloosa Mayor watching rising number of COVID patients at DCH

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - When the pandemic first started in 2020, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox was aggressive when it came to taking steps to trying to limit exposure in Tuscaloosa . But this time around, he’s not ready to take some of the actions he chose at the start of the pandemic.

“I think we all need to number one make sure we get vaccinated. I mean right now in Tuscaloosa County, I think less than 50% of people have been vaccinated more than one time. Our best defense against COVID is the vaccination,” Maddox explained.

Mayor Maddox is monitoring the number of COVID-positive patients at DCH Regional Medical Center. On Friday, the DCH Health System reported 31 people needed hospital care because of coronavirus. That’s a steady increase after beginning this week with 12 people needing care. Thursday, he said the hospital’s ability to care for those patients and others is not at risk.

“Its not near a stage where I think we need to step in and take any regulatory action,” Maddox continued. The DCH Health system cared for 199 COVID patients in January alone. The Mayor is now offering advice instead of executive orders, in hopes unvaccinated people will take the shot.

“I hope they’ll take the time to do the research from legitimate sources and hopefully that will be compelling enough to seek vaccination,” he went on to say.

Maddox said the city could do some Public Service Announcements and or podcasts with medical experts in hopes of getting more people vaccinated against coronavirus.

