Trussville church considering safety restrictions again after multiple members test positive

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A local church is considering enforcing safety restrictions after several members of their congregation tested positive for Covid-19.

Alan Taylor is the business administrator for First Baptist Church Trussville and even though he is vaccinated against Covid-19, he is now positive.

“There’s so many places it could have come from,” Taylor said. “I have no idea where I contracted it. To be honest with you, I have not been very sick at all. Because of the vaccination, it’s really been a pretty easy process.”

Taylor said he doesn’t know where he got the virus, but he said many different members of the congregation are also positive after the church’s 200th anniversary celebration.

“Several that are vaccinated that have it and their symptoms are mild,” he said. “ I think we have some that are unvaccinated and their symptoms may be a little more severe.”

Taylor said thousands of church members attended the celebratory events, some from out of town, so it’s hard to say if that’s exactly where everyone caught the virus.

“I have no idea with even my own, if it came from one of the events, which I was at all of the events, or if it came from the grocery store or city hall or a gas station or restaurant.”

Taylor said church leaders sent a letter out to every member, notifying them of the multiple cases, and the church has now postponed many upcoming events.

“We had a mental mission trip that was planned and we postponed that for a while,” Taylor said. “We had a senior adult event that was coming up next week and we postponed that and we even had a children’s camp this next week and we made the decision today to postpone that.”

There are no statewide restrictions placed on churches right now, so Taylor said they thought they were celebrating safely. He said the church still enforces strict cleaning and offers masks and sanitizer at every door, but he said they plan to be extra cautious going forward.

“We will probably now back up and start asking people to consider wearing a mask coming in and out,” he said. “We will try to go back to some social distancing until this variant gets passed us.”

Taylor said he does not know exactly how many people are infected and he has not heard of any positive church members in the hospital from the virus.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

