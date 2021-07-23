Talladega man seeking justice after stray bullet changes his life

LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - Quanderious Richardson was driving home from work on October 20, 2020 when, one block away from his house, someone opened fire. His vehicle was hit multiple times, but he was only struck by a single bullet. It entered his lower back and ricocheted, causing him to lose both his legs and vision in one of his eyes. Now he’s looking for help to find the person who fired the shot that changed his life forever.

Quanderious was airlifted to UAB for emergency surgery and placed into a medically induced coma for two months. Once he woke up, a grim reality was waiting.

“You know how you sit your legs on the side of the bed. I did that,” says Richardson. I was like ‘Aww man, I’m very weak’. “My legs are asleep. I pulled the covers back. I was like ‘Whoa!’ I was like dang this can’t be real. I pulled them back up. I did it again. I just sat there and I was just like I cried for 30 minutes.”

He remembers the details from that night in October vividly. He was driving home on 2nd Avenue in Lincoln, a route he took daily. That’s when he says someone started shooting.

He’s had over 25 surgeries and been in the hospital every month since the shooting. At 26 years old, the father and veteran is having to learn a new way to live.

“I went from being an athlete, someone who worked out everyday,” says Richardson. “Go to the gym. Now, I need help getting ice. I’ve learned how to take care of myself in some ways but ultimately I still need help.”

Richardson moved back home with his parents. His mother is unable to work because she takes care of him. He has several hospital bills and he’s awaiting approval for disability benefits. He says he’s forgiven the people that did this to him, but he still wants justice.

“Everybody says it’s going to be alright,” says Richardson. “But ultimately it’s not right now. Everything is still new. It’s not even been a year and it’s so much that’s been going on. Nothings really happening in my favor. It’s just been a bad year so far.”

Richardson says the loss of his independence is one of the hardest parts. He has to depend on someone for just about everything. He hopes whoever is responsible will be found.

The Lincoln Police Department is asking anyone with information to come forward. CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.