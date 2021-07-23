LawCall
Sylacauga City Schools ‘strongly recommends’ unvaccinated students, adults wear masks

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga City Schools released a statement Friday morning recommending that all unvaccinated students and adults wear masks.

The full statement is below:

“Face coverings may help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others. The CDC recommends that people wear face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household. Although Governor Ivey has lifted the mask mandate, with the current high contagiousness and transmissibility of the new COVID Delta variant, Sylacauga City Schools at this time strongly recommends that masks be worn by all unvaccinated students and adults.

A free COVID vaccination clinic will be held July 26-28 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Central Office for students age 12 and older. When parents come to register their students for the new school year, they can take advantage of this great opportunity. Students who have been fully vaccinated, if exposed to COVID, will not have to quarantine if they are asymptomatic.”

