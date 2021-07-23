Protecting children from the Delta variant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama heath leaders are urging parents to get all of their eligible children vaccinated ahead of returning to school. Many are fearful of the impact of the highly contagious Delta variant and what it could mean for children.

This week we were told there were about 24 kids hospitalized with coronavirus in Alabama. In Jefferson County that number is about five. The Delta variant is impacting them and could have serious consequences if they don’t take the necessary precautions. Treating younger people can also presents problems for doctors.

“There is always challenges when you treat children. A lot of times people think children are small adults and that is not the case, " Dr. Khalilah Brown JCDH Child Health Medical Director said.

The Delta variant is far more contagious than the original COVID virus. This means children have to be treated in a different manner than others. “The way we intubate them and respirate them. The amount of pressures is very different. The amount of fluids is very different,” Brown said.

Only 8% of youngsters under 18 are vaccinated in Jefferson County. Children under 12 are not eligible. The county health department is urging everyone 12 years and older to get vaccinated. Dr. Brown said there is a medical danger if children get the virus along with another disease.

“When a child gets COVID 19 on top of the flu, or on top of strep, then we have a significant issue,” Brown said.

Dr. Mark Wilson, JCDH Health Officer said mandating face masks in schools could happen if the Delta variant continues to spread.

“I hope our numbers come back down, but if things get really bad and things get out of control it’s a possibility,” Wilson said.

Dr. Brown said last years flu season was mild because so many were wearing masks. That may not be the case this year. So it could be a serious threat to those unvaccinated if they get the virus and another disease. Health leaders said that’s why parents should consider having their kids wear masks until they are vaccinated or eligible for vaccinations

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.