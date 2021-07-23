Mountain Brook parents sign petition to keep masks optional in schools

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - A change.org petition is circulating among parents in Mountain Brook, supporting the school district’s decision to keep masks optional for the upcoming school year.

Some parents fear recent guidance from local health care professionals, and other parents who want masks to be mandated, will change this option.

Health leaders in Jefferson County recommend COVID vaccines for those 12 and over, and masks for those who cannot be vaccinated.

But some parents in Mountain Brook feel it should be their choice to mask their children, which is why they’re signing the petition in hopes MBS won’t change its mind.

Diana Browning has three children who attend MBS schools. She’s among the hundreds who have signed the document.

“For my family personally, I had a child that came home every day with horrible headaches, increased bloody noses. It really was a struggle. It was a hard year to have those masks on daily,” Browning explained.

She said family circumstances run the gamut. That’s why she wants facial coverings to remain optional.

“I think that that represents everyone, to allow them to be optional. As parents and as family units, we all have unique circumstances and situations. They’ve got compromised bodies or health conditions and therefore the optional opportunity allows them to be able to wear the masks.”

On Thursday, Jefferson County health leaders recommended masking in schools.

“All unvaccinated children should wear masks in indoor settings in crowded public spaces,” said Child Health Medical Director for JCDH, Dr. Khalilah Brown.

“Even if your school does not require your child to wear a mask, we’re asking that you have your child wearing a mask at school to protect themselves and others especially if they’re unvaccinated,” Dr. Brown said.

But some parents feel this is a scare tactic.

“I hear as much coming from professional medical people who are opposing it. It’s just that basically, our state-run media is shutting down those voices. Go check out America’s frontline doctors. They’re virologists. They’re doctors who do not think that it’s necessary or even helpful,” said Shannon Jernigan.

Right now, there is no indication that the Mountain Brook Schools will change its stance on making masks optional for students and staff.

Parents who signed the petition said this is a proactive step to keep the decision to wear or not wear masks with them.

