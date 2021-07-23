LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

‘I hate to see anyone suffer’: Ivey urges Alabamians to get vaccinated

Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 should be Alabamians top priority according to Governor Ivey.
Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 should be Alabamians top priority according to Governor Ivey.(Erin Davis)
By Erin Davis
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 should be Alabamians’ top priority, according to Gov. Kay Ivey.

“Back in December, I advocated for the vaccine before it was even available and long before President Biden and Vice President Harris started encouraging it,” said Ivey. “So I’m all about the vaccine.”

According to the Centers for Disease and Control, Alabama is the least vaccinated state in the country. Right now, only 39 percent of Alabamians are fully vaccinated, meaning they have received both shots.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is absolutely the best weapon we have against this disease,” Ivey said.

As of July 22, 59 counties in the state are in the ‘Very High Risk’ zone, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s risk indicator map. Bullock, Cleburne, Pickens, Sumter, and Perry counties are the only ones that remain ‘low risk.’

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb, so do the number of hospitalizations due to the virus.

“I hate to see anybody suffer but particularly Alabamians who really want to be working and providing for their families, they can be safe,” Ivey said.

Ivey does not plan to offer incentives to get more people vaccinated or implement another mask mandate. Stating getting more people vaccinated will be the cure.

The Alabama Department of Public Health offers a list of vaccination clinics on its website.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curt Carpenter and his family
Pell City mother loses son to COVID, changes her mind about getting COVID-19 vaccine
A Tarrant City councilman is under fire tonight after using a racial slur during a council...
Tarrant City councilman uses N-word during meeting, says he was only quoting the mayor
‘I’m sorry, but it’s too late’: Ala. doctor gives grim account of treating young people dying of COVID-19
Birmingham City Schools
Birmingham City Schools reopening plan released
Caught on camera: A teenage thrillseeker gets a birds-eye view in a collision with a seagull...
WATCH: Seagull latches to teen’s neck during amusement park thrill ride

Latest News

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R) on COVID vaccines in Alabama
‘We’re in a situation right now where it’s not going away’: Sen. Tommy Tuberville on COVID vaccinations in Ala.
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R) on COVID vaccines in Alabama
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R) on COVID vaccines in Alabama
Gov. Ivey on ‘unvaccinated folks’ and rising COVID-19 cases
With just three weeks until some South Carolina students go back to school, one Lowcountry...
Health officials report rising COVID-19 hospitalizations in children