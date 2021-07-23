‘I hate to see anyone suffer’: Ivey urges Alabamians to get vaccinated

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 should be Alabamians’ top priority, according to Gov. Kay Ivey.

“Back in December, I advocated for the vaccine before it was even available and long before President Biden and Vice President Harris started encouraging it,” said Ivey. “So I’m all about the vaccine.”

According to the Centers for Disease and Control, Alabama is the least vaccinated state in the country. Right now, only 39 percent of Alabamians are fully vaccinated, meaning they have received both shots.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is absolutely the best weapon we have against this disease,” Ivey said.

As of July 22, 59 counties in the state are in the ‘Very High Risk’ zone, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s risk indicator map. Bullock, Cleburne, Pickens, Sumter, and Perry counties are the only ones that remain ‘low risk.’

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb, so do the number of hospitalizations due to the virus.

“I hate to see anybody suffer but particularly Alabamians who really want to be working and providing for their families, they can be safe,” Ivey said.

Ivey does not plan to offer incentives to get more people vaccinated or implement another mask mandate. Stating getting more people vaccinated will be the cure.

The Alabama Department of Public Health offers a list of vaccination clinics on its website.

