LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Heart Gallery Alabama: Jaden

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jaden, born November 2003, is a sweet boy who enjoys going to school to be with his friends.

He is a sweet, soft-spoken young man. He enjoys sports and would like to play on a sports team.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curt Carpenter and his family
Pell City mother loses son to COVID, changes her mind about getting COVID-19 vaccine
A Tarrant City councilman is under fire tonight after using a racial slur during a council...
Tarrant City councilman uses N-word during meeting, says he was only quoting the mayor
‘I’m sorry, but it’s too late’: Ala. doctor gives grim account of treating young people dying of COVID-19
Caught on camera: A teenage thrillseeker gets a birds-eye view in a collision with a seagull...
WATCH: Seagull latches to teen’s neck during amusement park thrill ride
Birmingham City Schools
Birmingham City Schools reopening plan released

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Heart Gallery Alabama: Jaden
Gold star family honored in Shelby County
Ceremony honoring Gold Star Children held in Helena
Local church considering safety restrictions again after multiple members test positive
Trussville church considering safety restrictions again after multiple members test positive
Homewood’s Special Investigative Unit said the city is on the map with traffickers because of...
Homewood Police say human trafficking is on the rise in our area