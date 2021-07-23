LawCall
Haleyville woman killed, man seriously injured in Winston Co. crash

Authorities have identified the woman as Whitney Farley. She was 31.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Haleyville woman died and a man was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Thursday evening.

Authorities have identified the woman as Whitney Farley. She was 31.

Farley was killed when the 2009 Toyota Sienna she was driving crossed the centerline of the highway and collided with a 2013 Chevrolet 1500, driven by Jason Vanhousen, of Double Springs.

Authorities say the Toyota Sienna continued in the southbound lane colliding with a 1999 Toyota Camry, driven by Elbert Sherman Ward of Haleyville.

Farley died at the scene.  Ward was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital with serious physical injuries.

The crash happened on Alabama 195, approximately six miles north of Double Springs. 

