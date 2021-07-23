LawCall
Gov. Ivey on ‘unvaccinated folks’ and rising COVID-19 cases

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey said she has no plans to issue a new mask mandate as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to go up.

Ivey said the vaccine is the greatest weapon we have to fight COVID-19.

Right now Alabama’s vaccination rate is under 40-percent which is the lowest in the country.

Governor Ivey is asking ‘unvaccinated folks’ to do their part in getting the vaccination numbers up, and the number of COVID hospitalizations and deaths down. She said Thursday the new cases of COVID are because of ‘unvaccinated folks.’

When Ivey was asked, “What will it take for her to issue another mask mandate?” “As the leader of the state, don’t you think it’s your responsibility to try and help get this situation under control?”

Ivey said, “I’ve done all I know how to do... I can encourage you to do something but I can’t make you take care of yourself.”

Ivey also said unvaccinated people are choosing horrible lifestyles by not getting a shot.

Governor Ivey said the vaccine is safe and effective and is encouraging everyone to get it.

“I want folks to get vaccinated, that’s the cure. That prevents everything. Why would we want to mess around with just temporary stuff? We don’t need to encourage people to just go halfway with curing this disease. Let’s get it done. We know what it takes to get it done and that’s get a shot in your arm.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

