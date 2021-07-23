FIRST ALERT: Dense fog Friday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting off the day with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. It is still very muggy, and the humidity today will help produce another round of pop-up showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. I want to give everyone a First Alert for the potential to see patchy fog this morning. Many locations along and north of I-20 are dealing with visibility of a mile or less. It was near a quarter of a mile in parts of Homewood this morning as I was driving towards Red Mountain. Just be very careful if you must be on the roads before 9 a.m. If you encounter dense fog, remember to slow down, and use your low beams. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing mostly clear and dry conditions. I think we’ll see plenty of sunshine to start out the day. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid 80s by noon. We’ll likely end up with highs in the lower 90s today with a 40 percent chance for scattered showers and storms. Areas that will likely see rainfall today will be west of I-65. Models are hinting storms forming in northwest Alabama and slowing drifting to the southeast this afternoon. Areas in east-northeast Alabama will likely end up mostly dry. Storms that develop could be slow moving and produce heavy rainfall and some lightning. When you factor in the humidity today, it will feel like it is close to 100°F. Winds will continue today from the northwest at 5-10 mph.

First Alert for Hazy Conditions this Afternoon: The wildfires from the western United States have brought smoke to a good bit of the country this week. Some of that smoke could make its way into parts of northeast Alabama this afternoon and evening. If you notice a hazy sky, it is very likely from the wildfire smoke from California and parts of Canada. The smoke can create colorful sunsets. If we see a beautiful sunset tonight, make sure you take a picture of it and send it to us through the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend is shaping up to be hot and very muggy. We will hold on to a 30 percent chance for widely scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours Saturday and Sunday. Each morning will likely start off dry and warm with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. We’ll likely end up with a partly cloudy sky with highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values are forecast to climb into the 100°F-105°F range. Just take it easy if you have to work outdoors in the afternoon hours. Take several breaks and stay hydrated. If a shower or storm forms this weekend, it will temporarily cool you down. A few storms this weekend could become strong. Main threats will be gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the chance for a weak cold front/disturbance to move into Central Alabama early next week. It will likely enhance our chances to see scattered showers and storms around 40-50 percent next Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will remain hot as we finish out the month of July with highs in the lower 90s. Once the front dissipates, we’ll trend a little drier for next Wednesday and Thursday with rain chances becoming isolated. The big story next week will likely be the heat. High temperatures could stay in the low to mid 90s. Models are hinting we could see a cold front move through here a week from today, but it remains too far out in time to have any confidence on this solution. It would be nice for a cold front to move through Central Alabama and lower our temperatures and humidity levels. One can only hope! We will continue to show highs in the 90s going into the end of next week.

Tropical Update: The upper level low that produced scattered to numerous showers and storms across our area earlier this week is now off the coast of Georgia this morning. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a 30 percent chance for potential tropical development over the next two to five days. Some models are hinting something could develop off the coast of Georgia, but it will likely remain weak. We will monitor this low, but it should not impact our weather locally. It could produce a rip current threat for the east coast of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina over the weekend. The rest of the tropics remains quiet. The hurricane season normally becomes more active in the months of August and September. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Have a safe Friday and a wonderful weekend!

