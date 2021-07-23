LawCall
Ceremony honoring Gold Star Children held in Helena

By Randi Hildreth
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A special ceremony Thursday in Helena to honor Gold Star Children.

“Today represents the acknowledgement of Gold Star Children. We are the children of fallen servicemen who died in combat or served in active duty,” said Eric Fort, Gold Star Son.

Fort was presented with a resolution by state lawmakers honoring Gold Star Children Thursday during a special ceremony at Helena City Hall. Alabama lawmakers passed that resolution this year which recognizes Aug. 1 as Gold Star Children’s Day.

“It represents the continued support of our fallen hero - our loved one, but it also acknowledges the loss and grief and continued healing that we as Gold Star Children face day in and out,” said Fort.

Fort had advocated for the recognition of Gold Star Children after losing his dad in Vietnam, and says he will continue to push so that it’s a national day of recognition as well.

“I began to post on social media about what had happened in Alabama,” said Fort. “Several of my friends who are Gold Star Children as well took the resolution and started going out in different states - Sen. Wicker and Sen. Manchin introduced bipartisan legislation this week to recognize nationally Aug. 1 as Gold Star Children’s Day.”

Fort is still waiting to hear if the resolution will be passed in Washington.

