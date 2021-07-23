LawCall
Arrest made in deadly gas station shooting in May

Detectives obtained warrants of Capital Murder and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a...
Detectives obtained warrants of Capital Murder and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Pistol for John David Johnson, 54, of Birmingham.(Jefferson Co. Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide in May.

After presenting evidence to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, detectives obtained warrants of Capital Murder and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Pistol for John David Johnson, 54, of Birmingham.

The victim, Robert Jonathan Roy, of Bessemer was shot and killed at the Chevron station at 2301 Ensley Avenue. A preliminary investigation suggests Roy may have been shot during an attempted theft.

Johnson is in Jefferson County Jail without bond.

