Arrest made in deadly gas station shooting in May

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide in May.

After presenting evidence to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, detectives obtained warrants of Capital Murder and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Pistol for John David Johnson, 54, of Birmingham.

The victim, Robert Jonathan Roy, of Bessemer was shot and killed at the Chevron station at 2301 Ensley Avenue. A preliminary investigation suggests Roy may have been shot during an attempted theft.

Johnson is in Jefferson County Jail without bond.

