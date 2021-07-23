LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama offering $5 incentive for inmates to get shots

((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama’s prison system is offering incentives for prisoners to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

A spokeswoman says the Department of Corrections is offering a $5 canteen “grab bag” to inmates who get vaccinations and those who’ve already received shots. She says wardens also can provide other incentives to encourage both prisoners and workers to get vaccinations.

Gov. Kay Ivey has opposed incentives to encourage members of the general public to get shots, saying instead that “common sense” should be enough for people to get the free shots.

Cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations are rising sharply as Alabama trails the nation in vaccinations.

Most Read

Curt Carpenter and his family
Pell City mother loses son to COVID, changes her mind about getting COVID-19 vaccine
A Tarrant City councilman is under fire tonight after using a racial slur during a council...
Tarrant City councilman uses N-word during meeting, says he was only quoting the mayor
‘I’m sorry, but it’s too late’: Ala. doctor gives grim account of treating young people dying of COVID-19
Birmingham City Schools
Birmingham City Schools reopening plan released
Caught on camera: A teenage thrillseeker gets a birds-eye view in a collision with a seagull...
WATCH: Seagull latches to teen’s neck during amusement park thrill ride

Latest News

A petition is circulating among parents in Mountain Brook supporting the school district’s...
Mountain Brook parents sign petition to keep masks optional in schools
Protecting children from the Delta variant
Hepatitis A virus identified in a food handler in Hamilton
Monisha Denise Harrell
36-year-old Bessemer woman missing