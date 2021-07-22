LawCall
UAB seeks understanding from the community about vaccine hesitancy

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama still ranks dead last in the U.S. for vaccine uptake and that’s why UAB is hosting COVID vaccination discussion groups to learn more about why people are still hesitant to roll up their sleeves.

The UAB Center for the Study of Community Health hosted four virtual discussion groups Wednesday hoping to get a better understanding of why there’s still low confidence in the COVID vaccines.

Associate Professor of Health Behavior At UAB, Lonnie Hannon, said one of the biggest factors to vaccine hesitancy is misinformation.

That’s why the center is reaching out to the Birmingham community getting information from them that will help researchers better understand the source of their hesitancy.

They’re hoping that information will help them alleviate their concerns.

“What we want to learn specifically, are ways that we can effectively tailor messages to the people, to the community. We want to know what their fears are. We want to also learn what are some of the motivating factors in either getting the vaccine or not getting the vaccine,” Hannon said.

The center was looking for Birmingham residents aged 18 to 65 to participate in the 45-minute sessions.

Participants were given $50 gift cards for their participation.

The center is looking to do more of these sessions in the future.

