Tuscaloosa Special Election set for Tuesday, meet the candidates

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa’s Special Election is just a few days away. Right now, the District 7 seat is vacant due a to a legality issue with a previous candidate. We profiled two candidates running, who will be on next Tuesday’s ballot.

It’s a highly anticipated race that is expected to be tight, especially because the last election in March showed a 20 plus vote difference between the challenger Cassius Lanier, who won over the incumbent Sonya McKinstry. A judge threw out those election results due to Lanier’s ineligibility at the time, but now he qualifies to run.

We caught up with Lanier at the car dealership he owns, Lanier automotive, on Skyland Boulevard. He explained that the top three things he’d work to accomplish are revitalizing District 7 business-wise, attacking violent crime, and helping to improve infrastructure to create affordable housing.

“These things have to be boots on the ground. You can’t improve that just sitting in meetings all day. That’s my vision to be accountable and accessible,“ said Lanier.

The previous incumbent of District 7, Sonya McKinstry, spoke with us at the new Cypress Creek sidewalk, a project she helped see through. She said neighborhood revitalization that includes drainage improvements, public safety and economic development are the top three priorities for her if she’s re-elected.

“I have the experience, I have the knowledge, and most of all they can trust me. They can trust me when I tell them that I’m working for them,” said McKinstry.

Election day for District 7 is next Tuesday, July 27 at East McFarland Baptist Church. Polls open at 7 a.m.

