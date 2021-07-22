Street renaming celebration in honor of Nick’s Kids Foundation donation to Saban Center project

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from Tuscaloosa city officials:

The City of Tuscaloosa and the Nick’s Kids Foundation will hold a street renaming celebration on Thursday, Aug. 5 at 9 a.m.

The City is renaming 28th Ave. to Nick’s Kids Avenue in honor of the Nick’s Kids Foundation donation to the Saban Center project.

A parade featuring the University of Alabama’s Million Dollar Band, Alabama Cheer, Nick and Terry Saban, Mayor Walt Maddox and more will proceed from the corner of 7th St. and 28th Ave. to the parking lot of the Tuscaloosa News Building (315 28th Ave.)

After the parade, a short ceremony will be held in the parking lot of the Tuscaloosa News Building at 9:30 a.m.

The celebration is free and open to the public. Balloons, soft drinks and snacks will be provided. Learn more at this link.

The City and the Saban Family announced the Saban Center on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. The Saban family will make a $1 million contribution, and Nick’s Kids Foundation will make a $250,000 contribution. Learn more at this link.

